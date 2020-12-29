Trudy Rubin: Pardons to war criminals endangers US troops

The most grotesque Christmas gift from President Donald Trump, amongst his raft of pardons to criminals, was the ones bestowed on four Blackwater security guards convicted of a notorious massacre at Baghdad’s Nisour Square.

The unprovoked murder of 17 unarmed civilians in 2007, including women and children, was a horror show that enraged Iraqis, even after years of violence following the U.S. invasion.

It took seven years for the surviving Nisour Square victims and their families to get justice in a U.S. federal court for 14 of the killings. Yet Trump set the Blackwater criminals free.

“This is so overwhelmingly wrong,” says Ryan Crocker, who was the U.S. ambassador to Iraq at the time of the massacre. “It is so morally repugnant.”

The president’s pardons dishonor the country and our rule-of-law system. And they soil America’s reputation around the world.

As Crocker and retired Gen. David Petraeus — who served as commander of U.S. and international forces in Iraq — made clear to me, in a joint statement about the pardons: “American prestige, credibility and security have all been seriously undermined.”