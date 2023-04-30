Ninety-six percent is the figure tossed around with great joy and pride, including during a Super Bowl ad. (Wonder what that cost!) The Illinois Farm Bureau tells us that is the percentage of Illinois farms that are family-owned.

For Varner Farms, it is a special time because on May 6, 1853 (exactly 170 years ago), our abstract tells us that the United States issued a patent, or land transfer from the government, to my great-great-great-grandfather. That makes my brother and me sixth generation. My daughter and nieces, who are part owners, are seventh generation, and our grandchildren, waiting in the wings, will be eighth. Time to celebrate and share stories. In one sense, there are thousands of Illinois farming stories, but in some ways they are all similar — about grit, determination, stick-to-it-iveness, and definitely a bit of luck, too. In this sense, our stories are all the same.

First, a bit of background for you city folks. Illinois is, of course, divided into counties of various sizes and shapes. But each county is then divided into townships of 6 square miles, each of which is then divided into (remember your math?) 36 sections of 1 square mile each. Those sections are 640 acres each, and the land is then typically divided into parcels of 320, 160, 80 and 40 acres. Check it out when you fly, because you can look down and think, that must be an 80. On Varner Farms, however, we do have one 34-acre patch and I have no clue what happened to the missing 6 acres.

Our farms are in Edgar County, which is southeast of Champaign, so with me in Normal and my brother in Louisville, Kentucky, we are not actually able to be out in the fields. I hate the term, but officially we are landlords, and those in the field are operators. The term "landlord" suggests someone at a great distance thinking only of the money coming in. But my wife and daughter keep the books, paying bills for seeds, fertilizer and, not least, taxes. Then my son-in-law and I split the impossible task of selling our corn and soybeans at the best possible price. We feel very much part of the operation. We work with two families, the Lorenzens since 1961, and the Waltzes for 70-some years. Our agreement is a handshake.

One more thing for you city folks. If "large" meant "efficient," then the Postal Service and the Army would be the most efficient organizations in the country. When you are driving around Central Illinois, check out the land and that awesome equipment in the fields. The costs are frightening, so family farming is capital intensive. If you work for State Farm or Illinois State University, all your equipment is supplied, but not so on the farm.

Now for some family history. In 1770, a man named Henry Clark said goodbye forever to his parents in Armagh, Ireland, and came to the New World, serving shortly thereafter with Washington at the Battle of Monmouth. When the war was over, he headed west, but it was his son Sarsfield who came down the Ohio River and up the Wabash to Edgar County, right on the Indiana border. He and his wife Jane would have 11 children, 10 of whom reached adulthood, including Julia Clark, my great-great-grandmother. (In a fun bit of family lore, it was said that Julia took her very first steps toward a rising young lawyer riding circuit from Danville — Abraham Lincoln. It seems that every Illinois family is obligated to have their own brush-with-Lincoln story!) In 1853, Sarsfield got the 80 acres, which began what is now part of Varner Farms.

Our family name is Varner, which is Celtic, with the family coming from North Carolina to Indianapolis, where my great-great-grandfather, Alan Varner, was born in 1825. With youth and energy at 24, he was off to California, where he made his fortune in selling supplies rather than in panning for gold. Returning to Indy via Panama, he then went straight west into Illinois. His next chapter was as Captain of Company D of the Illinois 25th. He helped to hold the Union right flank at Chickamauga Creek, then on to Atlanta, and eventually back home to marry young Jemima and build a substantial farming operation, plus five children.

And then there was Caleb Woodyard, born in 1843 in what is now West Virginia. After the war he came to Illinois with brother Isaac and started building his farming operation. He married Julia Clark and had three children, including my great-grandmother Maddie. Maddie had two sons with Jacob Varner and (imagine this!) divorced him in about 1900 and married Walter (WaWa, as he was called by my young Uncle Van, who couldn’t say Walter. The name stuck.).

Caleb was a bit of a control freak and he died almost without a penny in 1920, three years after his wife Julia. His control was to give the farms to his family before he died, so they could not fight over it, as happens in so many families. Caleb did not like WaWa, so he gave the 1853 parcel and some more to Maddie, but only for her life, with the remainder to her two boys. He gave what we today call the Windmill Farm to his beloved grandson, Joe Woodyard Varner, my grandpa, and an equal parcel to Joe’s brother, Alan. Alan sold his land shortly after Caleb died, but Joe’s was subject to strict conditions written up by his father-in-law-to-be, Terre Haute lawyer Carson Hamill, who was suspicious of Jazz Age playboy Joe. For 10 years Joe could not sell or take a loan using the land as collateral. Ten years later, Joe’s marriage was on the rocks and Carson Hamill came to the rescue again. In the divorce settlement, the land was to be used for support of their three children with his soon-to-be-ex, my grandmother Mary Milam, in charge.

Eventually came my dad’s turn, along with his two younger brothers. Dad went to Northwestern and met a snobby woman from Evanston, so his life would be up in the Chicago area. His career was as a grain buyer for Quaker Oats and he was also on the board of directors for the Chicago Board of Trade. On his father’s passing in 1949, Dad took over what was by then a pretty run-down farm. It could have been sold, the money split among the brothers. Dad would have been able to get a bigger house, a new car, plus have a bit of cash left over. But that was not Dad. He fixed things up and built our now-iconic corn cribs.

Over five years, not one dime of earnings was distributed to the brothers — it was all invested back into the farm. And Dad’s personality came out, too. As proof of his farming blood, he developed his skills as a champion poor talker. That the farms lost money was the constant theme, although I learned much later, when my wife and I started keeping the books, that this was never true. Still, Dad always said to Uncle Van when he came out for Christmas that we’d had a good year, but next year we would surely lose money. In those days, corn was selling for about $1.90 a bushel and would have had to go to 53 cents before we went in the red. That was Dad.

That’s a lot of story over those 170 years, and though the names and details are different, it no doubt will have elements familiar to a lot of Illinois farm families. But now it’s time to look forward as we close. The corn grown last season on those 1853 acres is now safely in our storage bins. In July, it will go to Frito-Lay. If you happen to eat one of their corn chips, it just might be from our ground. As I write these words, that same ground will be planted with soybeans that will be used by Syngenta for seed, so next year that bean field you drive past might come from our seeds.

Illinois farm families help feed a hunk of the world and do so very efficiently, raising living standards as less is spent. Check the price for an 18-ounce bag of Fritos and know that they paid just 19 cents for the corn itself. That is just our gross — after expenses we net about 11 cents.

In a final thought, I think I can speak for all Illinois family farmers when I wonder, are those past generations watching us from somewhere? There’s a good chance they are, and we don’t dare disappoint. Put the land to use, of course, but remember that we are more stewards than owners, so they expect us to pass down more than we received.

