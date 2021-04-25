Varner: Anything of value for us to learn from socialist Europe

Europe loves small business. Why not America?
Envy? Ignorance? I don’t know. The talk is that we love and admire startups, which is so American. Yet policy, especially tax policy, makes long-run survival as a small family business almost imputable.
As an employee at Illinois State University or down the road at Caterpillar, we are given millions of dollars of plant and equipment to work with. A small business must provide and pay for it all. We think of a small business as a hot dog stand, but a small family-owned business can build a value of millions over decades of work and reinvestment. So where is the hostility to that which seems so American?
Over to Europe, where basic policies and law were set in the early 20th century largely by socialists. Does this seem confusing? Stay tuned. I had a discussion years ago with a very socialist friend. She said no one should have an advantage in life because their parents were frugal or industrious. When a person died, their bank accounts should be frozen and all their property taken by the state. At my urging she did allow the family might keep a few family pictures and mementoes. Later, her son founded a construction company and she is singing a different tune.
Here is how I think the thoughts evoked more than a century ago into current law. The socialist thinking was on a death the government truck would come to the house and load it all up for their government warehouse. With a little thinking it did seem, although socially just, more bother than worth.
Next was the family house. In Europe, three generations living in a house is common — so do we throw the survivors out on the street? We socialists believe in housing, even privately owned, so the family should be allowed to live in and own their family house.
Next is small business. I have often seen, next to the family house, a workshop or small store where not only family members, but six or seven employees might earn a living. Do we, in the name of social justice, throw them onto the street and put the equipment in that warehouse? No, for we socialists’ jobs are at the top of the priority list, so here is what we will do. If a business or farm remains in the family and employees keep their jobs, there will be no estate tax when the business or farm is passed.
In 1905, The Chicago Defender was founded. It became a well-known, family-owned paper reporting on and advocating policies favorable to what we now call the Black or African American community. As I recall, when it came time for that next generation, it was valued at $7 million or about $30 million today. Taxes were the equivalent of $15 million today, forcing the paper to be sold to pay the estate tax. Under proposals floated by the current administration, the estate taxes would only be $10 million.
In the 1830s, in Germany, the company Heckle GmbH was founded as a small family business making world-famous musical instruments. If you want to buy one, the wait time is an unbelievable five years or more. This is very un-American. Why don’t they ramp up production and make more money? They have quality, reputation, excellent employees and enough money. In America, there never seems to be enough money. My rough guess is that the company is worth $100 million but probably more. American level estate taxes would quickly end a 190-year-plus family ownership.
Under current law, many very successful startups are forced to sell out to large corporations, and current proposals will end family ownership of smaller family businesses and farms.
There is another issue coming ever closer to that small business hot dog stand. Cousins of ours owned with us farmland. They inherited it in 1970 for $500 an acre and sold it to us in 2000 for $2,500 an acre. They had to pay a 28% capital gain tax on that $2,000 “gain.” In this case, inflation was greater than the gain. If it had been an estate, there would be what is called step basis, and there would be no tax on that inflation-driven gain. The current proposal is to end the step-up basis and tax the 30, 40 or 50-year-held hot dog stand or farmland the next generation sees fit to sell.
For most of us, a million or two is all the money in the world, but for so many “small” businesses the capital base must be a lot more for viability. Remember, as an ISU employee I have a very expensive capital base to work with. Modern family farming is a lot more than 80 acres and a mule, and that hot dog stand has more in it than we might think. Current proposals would crush ever smaller what we call small business and family farms, and tax very long term inflationary gains.
So, there it is, capitalist America. Anything of value for us to learn from socialist Europe?
Carson Varner is a professor of finance, insurance and law at Illinois State University.