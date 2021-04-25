Varner: Anything of value for us to learn from socialist Europe

Next was the family house. In Europe, three generations living in a house is common — so do we throw the survivors out on the street? We socialists believe in housing, even privately owned, so the family should be allowed to live in and own their family house.

Next is small business. I have often seen, next to the family house, a workshop or small store where not only family members, but six or seven employees might earn a living. Do we, in the name of social justice, throw them onto the street and put the equipment in that warehouse? No, for we socialists’ jobs are at the top of the priority list, so here is what we will do. If a business or farm remains in the family and employees keep their jobs, there will be no estate tax when the business or farm is passed.

In 1905, The Chicago Defender was founded. It became a well-known, family-owned paper reporting on and advocating policies favorable to what we now call the Black or African American community. As I recall, when it came time for that next generation, it was valued at $7 million or about $30 million today. Taxes were the equivalent of $15 million today, forcing the paper to be sold to pay the estate tax. Under proposals floated by the current administration, the estate taxes would only be $10 million.