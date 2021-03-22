Varner: Becoming an educated person

In accounting, day one, you are told it is not bookkeeping, and the rest of the basic course shows that is true. A company must make money, so the income statement is revenue minus costs. It sounds simple, but suppose you buy and pay for an expensive machine. At the end of the year you are out a lot of money, but you still have that machine with now a little wear on it. Even though you have paid for accounting income, we spread the cost over possibly 10 years. That is called depreciation. Then how does a balance sheet balance so well? The answer is on one side it is watch got and the other is echo got it. The hatch is cash in the darer to plant and equipment. The other is owe, owe, owe an itinually anything left over is owners share.

In management theory there are two quick things, one being obvious and the other took the better part of a lifetime to understand. Point one is that most people have pretty good brains, so encourage thought and creativity by pushing authority and responsibility as far down the line as possible. Then, an experienced businessperson said doing business was like driving down the highway at 65 mph with only the rearview mirror as a guide. It took decades to understand he was 100% on that one.