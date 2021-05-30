Varner: Welcome to the ISU family, President Kinzy

Dr. Terri Goss Kinzy, a woman with awesome STEM credentials, was introduced to our Illinois State University community this month as the next president. She will take the torch of ISU leadership passed from our current president Larry Dietz, who is completing a half-century in higher education.
Dr. Kinzy came for the introduction with her husband, kids and, wow, a grandkid. She said they would leave town stocked up with Redbirds gear for all. That is a good start. My wife, Iris, now retired, taught here at ISU for 34 years. Our daughter Katrin has been with me in finance, insurance and law for 20 years, and I have 46 years under my belt. That adds up to an even 100, and our grandson Alexander is enrolled in the Metcalf lab school. So let me help Dr. Kinzy get a running start by reflecting on the ISU experience over the years.
We say with more than a little pride that we are the oldest Illinois public university, with the incorporation papers drawn up by Jesse Fell’s friend Abraham Lincoln himself. College education back then, patterned on the English model, meant Greek and Latin. Even Shakespeare was not ready for prime time. But Illinois needed people who could teach, and later on that school down the road was designated to educate people who could ever better produce our food.
As the boomers came into higher education in 1967, we dropped the N in ISNU and became ISU. I came in 1975 to what I felt was the afterglow of the teacher’s university. The strength which is still a huge part of us today was an exceptional commitment to teaching. But our commitment was not just to teaching in the classroom; interaction with students outside the classroom was also a huge part of what we were.
It was the first Tuesday after the first Monday of November (election night) 1976. I was sitting on the floor at a friend’s house and noticed an old guy sitting nearby. He introduced himself as Bob Bone, and I said I was Carson Varner, new kid on the block. Bob always knew my name after that, and it is said that he knew the name of everyone on campus. He and his wife, Karen, were the grand old couple of ISU for decades.
Following in his footsteps, we, over the years, have had scores of students and faculty come through our home. One event was a surprise party for my wife. As I brought her home, she saw the U.S., French and German flags flying, and inside were about 30 of our students who knew we had met in England exactly 25 years before. The last time I saw Bob Bone was at a student facility party in our backyard. There he was sitting on the grass eating a hamburger and talking with a small group of students. I was on burger duty at the grill, and when I looked up later, he had gone home. He passed away a few weeks after that, and I have always wondered if that picnic was his last ISU function. With the arrival of the computer age, the interaction between faculty and students both on and off campus has declined to some extent.
A seismic cultural change that we had been working on for years came in the late 1990s. In his inaugural address, then-president Victor Boschini said we could not expect the Chicago Tribune to toot our horn. We had to get over our Central Illinois modesty and start bragging about what we had accomplished. This was followed by a black tie-optional gala. We had been building quality in teaching and research for decades, but we now had to assert ourselves publicly, and we have succeeded. The Wall Street Journal has referred to us as one of two Illinois flagship schools. I still tingle remembering how former ISU president Al Bowman referred to ISU by that designation. Our flagship status is particularly based on our undergraduate programs, but as I tell students, quality undergraduate education begins with quality master's level programs, because the faculty must be qualified to teach at that level. Outsiders typically don’t understand the relationship between teaching and research. There are a lot of ways of being a good teacher, but being on the cutting edge of learning requires research and writing. Research requirements at ISU are vastly higher now than they were so many years ago when I arrived on campus. And the research has a huge positive impact on teaching quality.
Now a little bit about my corner of campus. The awesome State Farm Hall of Business with the Caterpillar Auditorium is our home. In the first faculty meeting I ever attended, the dean said we should work to join the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, the top accrediting body for business schools. We jumped through innumerable hoops of quality control to achieve AACSB accreditation. Now we can boast that our business and accounting programs are accredited both at the undergraduate and graduate level; only 2% of all schools are fully accredited at that level by AACSB. AACSB is coming to check us out this fall, and while we are confident, it is probably healthy to be a little nervous.
Next, we tell parents and prospective students that not a single section in the College of Business is taught by a graduate assistant, and 90% of our sections are small, with about 30 to 40 students, and our building was designed to keep it that way. Compare that with our flagship competitor.
On a somewhat more personal note: Beginning faculty often think they know everything, and I was no exception. The everything I knew was that the future of business was global. When I pushed, I was told that international business was for the coastal schools and that international business had no relevance to us here in Central Illinois. But we kept pushing, and today we have the only international business major at an Illinois state school. The international business program has over 1,000 graduates, and these graduates have been doing business around the world for over 40 years.
A final note: Most potential students with their parents come from the north. The first thing they see of ISU and its campus is the now-impressive stadium. After parking in the Bone Student Center parking lot, they go up the staircase to admissions and have a spectacular view of the priceless Quad. There is a lot of competition, and students have many choices when deciding which university to attend. We have to sell ISU, and the Quad sells.
Looking back at the beginning of ISU, I see the Quad, and in my mind’s eye I see those soldiers of the 33rd Illinois Volunteer Infantry who would play a critical role in the siege of Vicksburg fighting under the commend of Col. Charles Hovey, our first president.
Dr. Terri Goss Kinzy: Welcome to our ISU family. And when I see you the next time, I know you will be wearing that Redbird pride gear and be part of our ISU traditions.
Carson Varner is a professor of finance, insurance and law at Illinois State University.