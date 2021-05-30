Varner: Welcome to the ISU family, President Kinzy

It was the first Tuesday after the first Monday of November (election night) 1976. I was sitting on the floor at a friend’s house and noticed an old guy sitting nearby. He introduced himself as Bob Bone, and I said I was Carson Varner, new kid on the block. Bob always knew my name after that, and it is said that he knew the name of everyone on campus. He and his wife, Karen, were the grand old couple of ISU for decades.

Following in his footsteps, we, over the years, have had scores of students and faculty come through our home. One event was a surprise party for my wife. As I brought her home, she saw the U.S., French and German flags flying, and inside were about 30 of our students who knew we had met in England exactly 25 years before. The last time I saw Bob Bone was at a student facility party in our backyard. There he was sitting on the grass eating a hamburger and talking with a small group of students. I was on burger duty at the grill, and when I looked up later, he had gone home. He passed away a few weeks after that, and I have always wondered if that picnic was his last ISU function. With the arrival of the computer age, the interaction between faculty and students both on and off campus has declined to some extent.