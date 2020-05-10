Watts: Essential service providers deserve essential pay

During the pandemic/isolation time, two images have etched their way into my consciousness – first was the TV image of the emergency medical tech who thanked crowds for their gratitude but went on to say that what he really needed was adequate pay. It then dawned on me that he was one of thousands of persons whose work and dedication creates my and my children’s quality of life every day, persons whose compensation for that work does not reflect their work’s value to our daily lives.
Whether the daycare worker caring for children, their teachers, grocery clerks, many healthcare workers, caregivers for our elderly parents, postal workers, drivers who transport goods we need, the list goes on and on. I have too often taken their contribution to my life for granted.
Which leads me to my second image – that of the miles-long lines of cars at many U.S. cities, waiting for hours for a box of food so that their families could eat. Living paycheck to paycheck, they were not able to build up a piggybank of savings for a pandemic emergency.
This impactful reality is symptomatic of our current economy’s bottom-line values: money and growth. Persons are valued as a means to those ends, not in and of their being human.
So, putting all these images together and wondering how I can be part of a positive response to these realities, I came up with one “square-one” idea.
Now that I have listed all the categories of service providers who are essential to my quality of life, I will remember to thank them not just verbally, but with a more tangible reflection of their value by finding out if they are adequately paid; then acting, depending on what I discover.
So, I invite you to join me in making your list of persons crucial to your daily quality of life and doing some research that may then move us to act together to transform the values by which our economy operates, thereby transforming the lives of those essential-services persons with compensation reflecting their work’s value for our common good.
This pandemic, in so many ways, has brought out the caring, compassionate potential in each of us. We have seen ourselves as one human family who are interdependent and capable of creating a fair world where “justice for all” can prevail. Let’s make sure that part of being human does not subside when the virus is gone.
Central Illinois Voices is a biweekly column featuring community members. Watts, of Bloomington, is a retired social worker; cofounder of Crossroads Handcrafts of the World; Head Start; and Mobile Meals.
