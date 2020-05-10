Watts: Essential service providers deserve essential pay

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During the pandemic/isolation time, two images have etched their way into my consciousness – first was the TV image of the emergency medical tech who thanked crowds for their gratitude but went on to say that what he really needed was adequate pay. It then dawned on me that he was one of thousands of persons whose work and dedication creates my and my children’s quality of life every day, persons whose compensation for that work does not reflect their work’s value to our daily lives.

Whether the daycare worker caring for children, their teachers, grocery clerks, many healthcare workers, caregivers for our elderly parents, postal workers, drivers who transport goods we need, the list goes on and on. I have too often taken their contribution to my life for granted.

Which leads me to my second image – that of the miles-long lines of cars at many U.S. cities, waiting for hours for a box of food so that their families could eat. Living paycheck to paycheck, they were not able to build up a piggybank of savings for a pandemic emergency.

This impactful reality is symptomatic of our current economy’s bottom-line values: money and growth. Persons are valued as a means to those ends, not in and of their being human.