Watts: Rethink our present to define our future

Another journalist put it in question form: Will society finally value people for their humanity and not for what they produce? Will we have the courage to resist trying to restore the world we have lost, its obsession with monetary growth and production, a world in which human beings and the health of our home planet are objects subservient to that obsession, i.e., not valued in and of themselves.

The present story has given us climate change with disastrous potential, extreme economic inequality where the top 0.1% of Americans now own more than the bottom 80%, and increased alienation/violence within our one human family, just to name a few of society’s current problems. We too often address a social problem without getting down to its root cause, to that powerful story whose framework controls/limits the possibilities for any lasting solution.

We can do better. Our challenge and opportunity after COVID-19, or before, is to give time and our imagination to joining with others in writing the new story which will provide the framework for a saner future for us and our grandchildren.