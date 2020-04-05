Watts: Rethink our present to define our future

In these days of enforced isolation, I find myself searching for projects which not only will fill the empty spaces of time but also nourish my 85-year-old mind and spirit. I even found an old “Someday I’ll do…” list in the back of a drawer and can triumphantly brag that I have already checked one off! I also pulled off the bookshelf books with enough fond memories to warrant a second read. One of these was “Change The Story, Change The Future” by David Korten.
He writes that we humans live by stories, often even unconsciously. He goes on to say that we need a shared public story adequate to the defining needs of our time. A shared-by-the-public story helps us to envision a new future, appreciate its meaning, and recognize how it can be broken down into doable steps that build momentum for change. We need first to hold in our mind and heart the possibility that the world could be different. We need to imagine a story so compelling that it touches us emotionally – moves us to really want the story to be lived into.
It dawned on me that, given the mess we’re currently in, maybe we could and should create a new story based on the values we have learned in our experiences of isolation, of interrupted education, of new family dynamics, of job uncertainties, of life and death, health threats, etc. As David Korten went on to say, “By not telling a new story, we concede the current framing story.”
Another journalist put it in question form: Will society finally value people for their humanity and not for what they produce? Will we have the courage to resist trying to restore the world we have lost, its obsession with monetary growth and production, a world in which human beings and the health of our home planet are objects subservient to that obsession, i.e., not valued in and of themselves.
The present story has given us climate change with disastrous potential, extreme economic inequality where the top 0.1% of Americans now own more than the bottom 80%, and increased alienation/violence within our one human family, just to name a few of society’s current problems. We too often address a social problem without getting down to its root cause, to that powerful story whose framework controls/limits the possibilities for any lasting solution.
We can do better. Our challenge and opportunity after COVID-19, or before, is to give time and our imagination to joining with others in writing the new story which will provide the framework for a saner future for us and our grandchildren.
For square one, we can insist that our local governments serve as catalysts for such an adventure. They have the power and wisdom to provide opportunities for citizens to join them in creating a story laying out the values and possibilities they want their town to live out. Start, perhaps, by celebrating what already exists, which can be built on in a new story. Many towns have already made this transition to a new story. We do not “have to reinvent the wheel.”
Let’s see our present trauma as an opportunity for rethinking what makes life most livable and joyful and then using the gift of imagination to write a new story with many possibilities for how to bring it alive.
Central Illinois Voices is a biweekly column featuring community members. Watts, of Bloomington, is a retired social worker; cofounder of Crossroads Handcrafts of the World; Head Start; and Mobile Meals.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!