WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Tesla needs federal oversight

It is past time for the feds to take the wheel on an investigation of so-called self-driving vehicles.

A recent fatal crash of a Tesla near Houston — a crash in which no one was behind the wheel of the vehicle — has sparked the interest of two federal agencies. What took so long?

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board said April 19 they would send teams to investigate the April 17 crash on a residential road that killed two men who were inside a Tesla Model S. One man was found in the passenger seat and the second man was in the back seat.

Of utmost interest is whether the Tesla "autopilot" system was in use. And therein lies one of the problems: The system is not fully automated, as the name implies. It is partially automated. It can keep a car in its lane, maintain a distance from cars in front of it and can sometimes change lanes automatically.

Federal oversight of Tesla has been, to date, lax. The idea: Stand back and allow automakers to proceed unhindered in the development of exciting new automated driving features.

