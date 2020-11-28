Will Bunch: Cabinet 'is delightfully boring.'

Brendan Buck, a former high-level Republican aide on Capitol Hill, called the Democrat's first batch of selections "so delightfully boring" (intended as a compliment), while longtime Beltway pundit John F. Harris at Politico cranked out a piece about Biden's "careerists," writing that the incoming POTUS and University of Delaware alum has a man-crush on "the Washington professional with impeccable credentials from elite institutions."

There's a perfect storm of reasons why Biden is spurning the pizazz of a Warren or a Rice — well-known to addicts of TV's Sunday news shows — for the facial-recognition-foiling likes of Blinken and Mayorkas. The biggest one, in my opinion, is a wise political gamble by Team Biden — that smart, boring and anonymous is exactly what nearly 80 million Americans voted for this fall. Call it, cynically, a return to brunch without political agita for the Democrats' new base of college-educated suburbanites, or call it a rejection of Donald Trump's nonstop vulgar circus — but most of "Resistance Twitter" is in love with the Big Dull.