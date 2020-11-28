Will Bunch: Cabinet 'is delightfully boring.'

It's probably not surprising for a nation addicted to reality shows like "The Bachelorette" or "The Voice" (or season four of " House of Trump"), but a popular online sport — while Joe Biden built a lead in the 2020 White House polls — was speculating on which big-time Democratic political celebrities would take jobs in his Cabinet.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren for Treasury! Sen. Bernie Sanders for Labor! Top Barack Obama aide Susan Rice for State! Oprah for Commerce! ... OK, I made that last rumor up, but who wouldn't want to wear the glitter of a new administration, undoing the stain of the Trump years?
Instead, the president-elect's first bevy of hires has sent even hard-core political junkies to the Google machine, or to Wikipedia. Biden's highest profile nomination — Antony Blinken to head the State Department, where he was a top deputy under Obama — was popular with D.C. insiders even though he's unknown to the average voter, while names like Alejandro Mayorkas for Homeland Security or Avril Haines for director of national intelligence, eminently qualified though they may be, are even more obscure.
The best-known pick so far (aside from former secretary of state and presidential candidate John Kerry for the newly created slot of climate envoy) is former Federal Reserve chairman Janet Yellen at Treasury, although the 74-year-old economist doesn't have much of a baked-in constituency, unlike Warren, a progressive fighter for consumers and labor.
Brendan Buck, a former high-level Republican aide on Capitol Hill, called the Democrat's first batch of selections "so delightfully boring" (intended as a compliment), while longtime Beltway pundit John F. Harris at Politico cranked out a piece about Biden's "careerists," writing that the incoming POTUS and University of Delaware alum has a man-crush on "the Washington professional with impeccable credentials from elite institutions."
There's a perfect storm of reasons why Biden is spurning the pizazz of a Warren or a Rice — well-known to addicts of TV's Sunday news shows — for the facial-recognition-foiling likes of Blinken and Mayorkas. The biggest one, in my opinion, is a wise political gamble by Team Biden — that smart, boring and anonymous is exactly what nearly 80 million Americans voted for this fall. Call it, cynically, a return to brunch without political agita for the Democrats' new base of college-educated suburbanites, or call it a rejection of Donald Trump's nonstop vulgar circus — but most of "Resistance Twitter" is in love with the Big Dull.
When I commented on Twitter at the start of Thanksgiving week that the surest route to Biden's Cabinet was to be an "unknown, qualified and boringly non-controversial deputy cabinet secretary under Barack Obama," I got a flood of responses tsk-tsk-ing me for implying that "boring" was a bad thing. "As long as they know how to do their job with skill, honesty and decency, they can stay as unknown as they wish to be," one wrote, while another added (and I agree with this), "Given what we just went through, I'll take boring, as long as competent is going along with it."
No one epitomizes this more than Biden's very first hire, his incoming chief of staff Ron Klain, who oversaw the Obama administration's widely praised response to the threat of Ebola in 2014 and brings that air of assurance to the coronavirus fight. And some of the president-elect's picks are aren't so well-known now could become breakout stars.
But the most important thing about Biden's Cabinet is this: He's picking anonymous competence not only because he wants to, but because he has to.
Will Bunch is the national opinion columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
