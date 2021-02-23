Will Bunch: Responsibly restoring morality

Biden’s answer was chock full of the calculation that one sharpens in a 50-year career as an elected official, and the political logic is understandable. The anti-elitist tone from the University of Delaware grad has always served him well, and fans of Biden, or of realpolitik, would surely argue that rejecting a key item on the progressive checklist offers political cover for the important, left-leaning policy that’s most critical for his presidency, the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

Here’s what people — but, first and foremost, the president of the United States — need to know and understand about a student loan crisis that came from nowhere to become one of our major crosses to bear in the 21st century. First and foremost, the crushing debt burden — which topped $30,000 for the average student in the late 2010s, up sharply since the turn of the millennium — has become the foundational problem for a large swath of young Americans. It cripples their ability to do things that came easily for someone like Biden after graduating from a super-low-tuition University of Delaware in the 1960s — like buy a new home or get married. The negative fallout on the U.S. economy affects everyone — not just the 37% who’ve been able to earn a four-year degree.