Will Bunch: Roe v. Wade could throw a political live grenade

One of the great political memes of the Trump era was that Maine’s moderate GOP Sen. Susan Collins is “concerned” over the president’s latest extreme action — even as she continued to vote in lockstep with a GOP dominated by the Former Guy.
But one thing that Collins insisted she wasn’t concerned about — even as Donald Trump tilted the Supreme Court to the far right with his three appointments — was the fear that the new justices might vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationally.
Collins — who had trumpeted her support for abortion rights in winning as a Republican in a state that’s voted for Democrats in recent presidential elections — said during the 2018 brouhaha over Trump’s naming of eventual Justice Brett Kavanaugh that the nominee assured her that, like Chief Justice John Roberts, he believed Roe v. Wade is a matter of “settled law.”
Maybe Collins should be concerned now. On Monday, the Supreme Court stunned veteran observers with the announcement that during its 2021-22 term it will hear an appeal over a 2018 Mississippi state law that banned abortions after 15 weeks and which was struck down by a lower court, citing the precedent of Roe v. Wade. Over the last decade, the Supreme Court had refused to even hear similar cases, but that was before the recent turnover at SCOTUS — including the arrival of Kavanaugh and 2020-confirmed Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who in a 1998 law review article had referred to abortion as “always immoral.”
Would the high court actually strike down the 48-year status quo on abortion rights, handing the final say back to the states? Many legal observers are doubtful that the justices — even with a 6-3 conservative majority — will go that far, that fast. Barrett said in a 2016 campus talk she didn’t expect Roe v. Wade would go away, but she did see an opening for increased restrictions — like the law subsequently passed in Mississippi.
But could the sudden, rapid tremors around abortion rights be the warning of a political earthquake? For those watching through the prism of realpolitick, the abortion battle has always looked like a weird game of “chicken” where the drag racers swerve to safety at the last moment — safety being a place where the threats Roe v. Wade might be overturned were more useful for raising money and energizing voters than working for actual change.
But with the possibility of the court’s most impactful abortion ruling in a half-century coming next spring, political experts say any court bombshells could dramatically alter the 2022 midterms.
It’s hard for pundits to know exactly how a ruling would affect 2022 voting because Americans’ views on abortion are fairly complicated. Large majorities — in the range of 60% to as high as 70% — tell pollsters that they do not want the court to overturn Roe v. Wade. But surveys also find surprisingly strong support for some government restrictions on reproductive rights, which means the devil could be in the details of the Mississippi case. What’s more, many voters rank abortion rights low on their list of important issues — although the controversy tends to drive activism among those who do see it as a critical matter.
ny move by the Supreme Court to poke the bear of abortion politics with a sharp stick could backfire on Republicans next year by putting the legacy of Donald Trump back on the ballot. After all, the conventional fear is that Biden’s 2020 victory was driven heavily by affluent, college-educated voters who were desperate to go “back to brunch” and not think about politics for the next four years. Curtailing reproductive rights — and the reminder that a Republican-led Senate as early as 2023 could block Biden from appointing new judges — could reunite the band of the Trump resistance, with a 2018 level of activism.
Will Bunch is national columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer.