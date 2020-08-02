Wisniewski: Back to church: The weird, comforting feeling of being together again in the COVID-19 era

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I've been going to church again, and it's weird.

Not bad weird, or good weird. Just surreal weird, like a banana with a mustache. It's like a lot of things during this pandemic — not quite good enough, but better than nothing and the best we can do. It's a little bit tiresome, and a little bit funny.

Chicago's houses of worship started opening again in late June, but with lots of rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. At first, only 50 people were allowed in our Roman Catholic church at a time, according to Archdiocese of Chicago rules, and everyone had to be masked and keep 6 feet of distance. The crowd limit has since risen to 75, with the same rules in place, but the numbers haven't gone that high yet. People are nervous, or they don't want to sit in a hot building in a face mask for an hour.

The Sanctus, Gloria and other parts of the Mass are being spoken, not sung, by the congregation, to avoid the spread of the virus. Hymns are sung only by a cantor, with a pianist accompanying. People have to register to go to Mass, as if they were reserving a table at a chic restaurant, and get checked off before they go in, so we know who was there and allow for contact tracing in case someone gets sick.