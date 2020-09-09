Ann McFeatters: The US needs a real Senate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What this country needs is a good, old-fashioned Senate.

We’re even not asking for a collegial body whose members debate civilly on the floor by day and share spaghetti and drinks at night.

We would like a Senate that debates in person (not just on Fox and MSNBC) and actually votes on major issues. A Senate that is not controlled by a Kentucky politician whose family is seriously dependent on China. A Senate whose members talk to each other in words of more than one syllable.

A Senate that with the House of Representatives is an equal branch of government, not a mindless sycophant of the White House. A Senate that in the midst of a pandemic, with millions of people out of work and money, does not go on vacation for weeks so its leaders can campaign for reelection.

A Senate that does not deny a sitting president the constitutional right to get a hearing on legally nominated justices or announce that no matter what the president does, the Senate will block it. A Senate that would listen to the testimony of key witnesses in an impeachment trial. A Senate that would not permit the president to use the military to attack U.S. citizens.

A Senate that from all appearances is not dead.