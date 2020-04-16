Chicago Tribune: Let the free market fly: No to Boeing, United bailout packages

If the Trump administration must go forward with bailouts, extracting ownership stakes so taxpayers might benefit from the economic recovery would make these unsavory transactions fairer. But wouldn’t you know it, Boeing and the airlines hate that idea. They’d much rather receive the money as a blank check, thank you very much.

Boeing, a government defense contractor and one of two global airplane manufacturers, is the country’s largest exporter. Air travel is critical to the economy. No question, the aviation industry is important. But if high status is an argument for government intervention, it is also a reason why these companies should be able to manage COVID-19 headwinds with their own bank loans and other sources of capital. We’re remembering back to the dark days of the 2008 financial crisis, when Warren Buffett stepped in to protect Goldman Sachs by investing $5 billion. Both sides benefited. That type of private transaction is available to Boeing, United and the others, assuming they are healthy enough to survive. If they aren’t, why should taxpayers save them?