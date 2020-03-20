Coronavirus and ‘e-school.’ That’s e-school, kids, not ‘No school!’

Before COVID-19 upended life as we’ve known it, the average U.S. home at 10 a.m. on a weekday might be a pretty quiet place. Parents at work. Kids in classrooms. Maybe there’d be a spaniel or a tabby standing sentry at the homestead, or a long-tailed budgerigar.

Now, though, with the country in the full throes of the coronavirus crisis, the dining room table and the kitchen counter have had their functions radically changed. The ever-growing pandemic already had turned many homes into work from home outposts. This week, a chunk of them became e-schools.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker was right to shut down all Illinois schools beginning Tuesday to minimize spread of the coronavirus menace. The shutdown continues through at least March 30. Teachers have been scrambling to craft lessons that keep students learning, and administrators have been scrambling to ensure that every kid has access to that material.

In Chicago, the schoolwork is meant solely to enrich, and won’t be graded, Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson said Monday. “Learning for the sake of learning,” she said. “This is an opportunity for people to apply that in their homes.”