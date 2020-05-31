Editorial: A tasty return to normalcy

A tip of the chef’s hat to local restaurants for their multi-course efforts during the past couple months to curb our appetites.
By adjusting their staffing, menus, hours and delivery methods, these business owners confronted the coronavirus pandemic head-on, adding a spice of normalcy to our eating routines that were much needed in these troubling times.
To these restaurant owners and their employees, we say thank you.
With few exceptions, those of us who find it easier to let someone else do the cooking had plenty of options. While eating out remained mostly the same, we dearly missed the opportunity to go out and eat.
Eating out can be achieved by picking the food up or having it delivered. Packed in a variety of containers or in a bag, it can be eaten in the car, at work or at home, which we assume was the most popular spot.
Going out to eat, on the other hand, brings with it the prospect of sitting at a table, possibly with a friend or two or more, talking and laughing as the server attends to your every need. “Would you like another drink? How about some dessert?”
That camaraderie is what we’ve been missing from our diet.
With the state’s move to Phase 3 of its reopening plan, going out to eat is once again an option, with restaurants and bars that can offer outdoor seating. As they have throughout the pandemic, local health departments and governmental bodies appear willing accept that this isn’t a normal situation and are prepared to ease some of the restrictions so businesses can open and people can get back to work.
This rational approach is a welcome response.
We are confident the business owners will do what is right. After all, failing to do so could put their business and their customers at risk. The last thing they want, and need, is a return to a state lockdown brought about by the ramping up of coronavirus cases.
Which brings us to you, the customer.
Seating will be limited. The waits could be long. And there will likely be rules. You might be asked to wear a mask. You might be told your party is too big.
You likely chose the place to eat because of a past enjoyable experience. Remember that before you go off on the staff and storm away mad or post something negative on social media about their rules or the service.
Some of these businesses are opening for the first time in more than two months. And even for those bars and restaurants that have experience with outdoor seating, this whole situation is a work in progress.
Give them the benefit of the doubt as all of us ease into this latest round of “normal.”
And one last thing: Take time to enjoy your meal, but consider moving the banter that follows somewhere else if there is a line of people anxious to get in.
A big helping of courtesy is something everyone can enjoy.
