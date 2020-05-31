Editorial: A tasty return to normalcy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

A tip of the chef’s hat to local restaurants for their multi-course efforts during the past couple months to curb our appetites.

By adjusting their staffing, menus, hours and delivery methods, these business owners confronted the coronavirus pandemic head-on, adding a spice of normalcy to our eating routines that were much needed in these troubling times.

To these restaurant owners and their employees, we say thank you.

With few exceptions, those of us who find it easier to let someone else do the cooking had plenty of options. While eating out remained mostly the same, we dearly missed the opportunity to go out and eat.

Eating out can be achieved by picking the food up or having it delivered. Packed in a variety of containers or in a bag, it can be eaten in the car, at work or at home, which we assume was the most popular spot.

Going out to eat, on the other hand, brings with it the prospect of sitting at a table, possibly with a friend or two or more, talking and laughing as the server attends to your every need. “Would you like another drink? How about some dessert?”

That camaraderie is what we’ve been missing from our diet.