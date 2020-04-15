Editorial: Amid crisis, don't forget census form

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

While our world remains numbingly “Groundhog Day”-like and we face a wildly uncertain future, there’s a part of that future that requires our immediate attention.

It’s the law.

The country is staying at home now. At least the ones with sense and who care about society are staying at home. While we’re staying at home, we can easily follow a law and provide information that will assist us today and assist those in the future who will want to look back and learn more about us. The results of the census is what the government uses to pinpoint places that need financial or social aid.

The coronavirus stay-at-home orders appear to be accomplishing their goal so far and at least giving the curve a bit of a push. Spending 15 minutes filling out the census accomplishes a pair of things, particularly in Central Illinois. Your household will be counted and your duties will be discharged. Also, you’ll save work when the door-to-door efforts begin.

There are any number of reasons people ignore the census. They’re lazy. They find the questions too personal or too focused on race. Most people who avoid taking part are concerned the government may use the information against them in some way.