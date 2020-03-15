Editorial: Don't panic, common sense should rule

There’s a generation that remembers the punishment of being sent to their room as a time to play video games, covertly if not overtly. Another remembers the banishment coming with the opportunity to listen to records and maybe, if you were lucky, watch a little TV.

Our world is cocooning itself for a terrifying fortnight ahead against a frightening virus whose distance seems at once both a world away and present in our living rooms. We’re extreme social creatures, and isolation goes against nature for many of us. We have a few suggestions on ways to spend time while we wait to find how long we have to spend time.