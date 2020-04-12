Editorial: Hope springs eternal, despite virus

There hasn’t been this much uncertainty about an Easter Sunday since the first one.
Political polarization. The classification of people by wealth, race or religion. General unrest.
Feel familiar? It should. We’re not only experiencing them now, we’ve absorbed through the story of Easter what the feelings of Jesus and his followers must have been.
Easter Sunday is the day Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. The time of year the event is marked combines with the story – rebirth, refreshment, renewal, a different future.
“Hopes spring eternal in the human breast,” as Alexander Pope wrote in 1732. Pope’s life was considerably less than desirable. Kept out of England’s public schools because of his Catholicism, Pope soldiered through a crippling trampling and tuberculosis of the spine and taught himself Latin, Greek, French and Italian. But he became a paragon of positive thinking, and remains so three centuries later.
Easter is a celebration, a suggestion and an inspiration.
We’re feeling the change in season. That’s an Easter tradition particularly troubling all of us right now. The weather is pleasant, we’re out and about and feeling fine. Why can’t we hug, or stand next to one another? But there will be plenty of pleasant days ahead. Those exchanges will be more worthwhile and precious if we can wait until we know we’ll be safe.
President Trump’s proclamation last month of wanting churches open on Easter was, while misguided and later retracted, fantastic instinct. Even in the deepest part of the secular world, Easter means something. For the faithful? If you want to see how the faithful respond to Easter, take the next possible opportunity to attend an Easter Sunday church service.
That will give you a look into the true meaning of hopes springing eternal.
Happy Easter.
