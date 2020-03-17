Editorial: In these maddening times, be good to one another

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There are puzzling possibilities ahead. In the immediate future, which restaurants and bars will carry through on promises that they'll stay open? Will there be some kind of “punishment,” and what form will that take? Whom among us would go into an establishment ignoring Pritzker's edict? How much of a reaction does there have to be before we consider it an overreaction?

Government officials are making assurances of financial assistance, but no one has a clear idea of how that will be executed. In the meantime, people on all ends of financial transactions will have to be a little more forgiving of one another. We all must hold the feet of our elected officials to the fire on this one. If everyone is making a financial sacrifice of some sort, it behooves our officials to act quickly and provide relief to those in need. That is what we are supposed to do.

We have never been in a situation like this before. We all have to understand there are going to be sacrifices large and small. More will be demanded of some than of others. It won't all be fair. Your turn may be next.