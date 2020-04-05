Editorial: Look back to find future help

Early estimates of how long we’ll be housebound were too optimistic. All appearances are that our commitment to staying at home will last at least another month.
Let the grumbling, complaining, extended emergency planning, fear and terror begin. Or continue.
But if some of us look in the corner of the room we’re in, we’ll see people as young as those in their 50s shaking their heads at the idea of the “sacrifices” being made amid the coronavirus outbreak. They may not be old enough to remember, but they’re at least old enough to have heard about the last time the United States was really required to sacrifice.
Do you consider your grocery experience nightmarish? Consider what happened in the United States the last time the world was at war. Unlike today, when we observe, complain about and are frustrated by hoarding, groceries were rationed. Families and individuals received set amount of stamps to exchange for goods. Sugar, coffee, meat, lard, cheese, processed food, jams and jellies were all subject to rations at points from 1942 forward.
Gasoline was rationed. Tire production was limited. Automobile manufacturing was halted in early 1942, and the factories were refitted to produce vehicles and weapons for the war.
Interestingly, many grocers were relieved by the idea of rationing, because it helped prevent hoarding and panic purchasing. Overseas, a study in the United Kingdom showed grocery rationing actually helped the country’s general health, as even the poorest were able to access food.
Those were real sacrifices. In addition, they were continuing to work and under constant fear that they could be targeted by air strikes. They were undoubtedly reading stories about the Battle of Britain and the Blitz. In a stretch between July 1940 and May 1941 – all before the December 1941 bombing of Pearl Harbor marked the United States’ entry into the war – 14,000 British civilians were killed and another 20,000 were injured. Marshals walked around neighborhoods to be sure blackout conditions were executed as ordered.
Makes sitting at home a little easier, doesn’t it?
Because of the sacrifices made by those generations during World War II, a fascist dictatorship that threatened to enslave the world was defeated.
None of this is intended to deprecate the efforts being made during this once-in-a-generation battle, against a foe we can’t see, communicate with or understand. More of us are cooperating than not, and that number increases by day as reports from around the world turn more dire and more medical people plead with the world to pay attention and take cover. More of us understand the importance of following the advice of professionals who have studied this for years. There are fewer and fewer of us willing to follow the deniers, fewer who will say “I feel fine, so I’m ignoring these recommendations.”
We need the rest of us to get on board and understand the sooner we get started, the sooner we can attempt to get back to normal. If we’re looking for inspiration, some of us won’t have to look too far.
