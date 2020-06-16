Editorial: Minneapolis police chief targets needed reforms

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Declaring that “race is inextricably a part of the American policing system,” Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo has announced the first in a series of smart, major changes in the way his department operates.

“We will never evolve in this profession if we don’t address it head-on. Communities of color have paid the price for this, especially with their lives,” Arradondo said during a news conference that drew national attention.

Arradondo wisely targeted provisions in the city’s contract with its police union and expressed well-placed frustration with an arbitration system that makes it so difficult to weed out problem cops. “… There is nothing more debilitating to an employment matter from a chief’s perspective, that when you have grounds to terminate an officer for misconduct and you’re dealing with a third-party mechanism that allows for that employee to not only be back at the department, but to be patrolling in your communities,” he said.