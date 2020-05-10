Editorial: More than ever, thank mom

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Abraham Lincoln spoke for generations when he said, "All that I am or ever hope to be, I owe to my darling mother."

There’s a ring of poignancy to Lincoln’s words as we mark Mother’s Day in 2020. Many of those nurses that we honor with appreciation this week are also mothers. Like mothers all over the word, they’re being pulled in all directions with overwhelming responsibility.

Mothers are nurses at home. Mothers are teachers. Mothers are disciplinarians, psychologists , cooks, confidantes, partners and often the one person in a home who holds everything together.

Napoleon said, "The hand that rocks the cradle rules the world."

Our cloistered time leaves almost all adults sharing one mom-related thing: We have a long-distance relationship right now. Whether the distance is measured in feet or miles or time. Some of us only have memories of mothers and grandmothers that makes celebrating this day even more difficult. We treasure special moments and memories of these special people