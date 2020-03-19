Editorial: News media essential during crisis

No one wants to be told their job is “inessential.” There are reasons we all go to work every day, Finances are a key for most of us, of course. But we also like to think what we do makes a positive contribution to country, society. Infrastructure – quite simply, useful to someone else.

We face and daily rewrite expectations and rules as this incredible and often unbelievable series of events continue to unfold. A restaurant owner pondering a possible downturn in business on Friday found on Sunday he or she had been ordered to close.

There are clearly businesses essential to our societal well-being. So we hope and expect grocery stores, pharmacies, fueling stations and other important businesses will remain as accessible as the situations allow.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Thus far, newspapers have not been ordered limited or closed. We are honored and humbled. And honestly, we feel deserving of such honor and responsibility.