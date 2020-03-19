Editorial: News media essential during crisis

No one wants to be told their job is “inessential.” There are reasons we all go to work every day, Finances are a key for most of us, of course. But we also like to think what we do makes a positive contribution to country, society. Infrastructure – quite simply, useful to someone else.
We face and daily rewrite expectations and rules as this incredible and often unbelievable series of events continue to unfold. A restaurant owner pondering a possible downturn in business on Friday found on Sunday he or she had been ordered to close.
There are clearly businesses essential to our societal well-being. So we hope and expect grocery stores, pharmacies, fueling stations and other important businesses will remain as accessible as the situations allow.
Thus far, newspapers have not been ordered limited or closed. We are honored and humbled. And honestly, we feel deserving of such honor and responsibility.
This is one of the moments when, throughout history, journalists have stepped up and delivered. A difference now as to any other previous point in time, we have the ability to present you with news the second we know it. Even as recently as the 9/11 terrorist attacks, we as a society and as a business had not yet developed the capability or the interest in using the internet to turn newspapers into a 24/7 multi-media operation.
But two decades down the line, there are more capabilities in addition to more expectations. The traffic on our mobile sites and websites is breaking records as we provide steady information about events occurring and decisions being made on local, state, national and international levels. That shows how important newspapers are in the lives of their readers. Our readers have seen us standing in grocery lines, eating at restaurants, shopping for clothes or everyday supplies. They know us. They remember how we've been reliable before, and they are expecting us to be reliable again.
Under these circumstances, we request governments on the federal, state and local level recognize news reporting and publishing as essential to public health and welfare. In the words of David Chavern, News Media Alliance president and CEO, “Distribution of quality news and information is absolutely central to all efforts to get beyond the crisis.”