Editorial: Relaxed rules welcome spring in Illinois

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

This is literally a breath of fresh air.

Friday was the first day we were able to obey the stay-at-home order and still use some of our state’s great recreational availability.

We were back on the golf links, back on our recreational waters, back in the state parks. Of course, it was different from the way we remember. It will stay that way for the month, at minimum. But at least the experiences are available.

Not to say that people haven’t quietly been in violation of the orders all along. Members at Pekin Country Club were sent a “cease and desist” letter last month after the club remained open despite Illinois Gov. Pritzker ordering it to close.

Even under new rules, we still need to be careful.

Clinton Lake State Recreation Area, Eagle Creek State Park in Shelbyville, and Wolf Creek State Park in Windsor are among the list of 24 state parks and recreation areas that will be open from sunup to sundown. Fishing from the bank or in a boat is limited to two persons together who do not live in the same residence. Some cities, including Decatur, have implemented a “slight variance” to the state order that allows more than two residents that live together in the same household to be on a boat together. State park amenities remain closed.