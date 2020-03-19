Editorial: Say thanks, be grateful

As we adjust to our new normal in the season of COVID-19, there are adjustments we can make in our everyday lives to make things better for everyone. Some of these are already common sense and in extensive use, for which we are grateful. But we’ll present some suggestions, even at the risk of being repetitive.

• First and most important, remember this is happening to everyone. There’s not an evil overlord picking on you or your peer group. Some are being asked to do more than others. Everyone is sacrificing something. Let’s continue to be as understanding as we can, and keep in mind that the struggles and inconveniences are going to continue for the foreseeable future.

• If you’re suffering from social media burnout, take a break. It will still be there when you want to check back in. Even the best and most important information needs to take a backseat to your mental well-being. Of course, for some of us, mental well-being is boosted by the positives we get from social media. So if you can’t take a break, try to take a huge swallow of pessimism (would skepticism be a better word?), especially if you’re looking at questionable sources with an agenda, particularly one of disinformation.