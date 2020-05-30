Editorial: Space launch brings us common ground

We needed a diversion, even if the pause button ended up being pushed.
On Wednesday, Robert L. Behnken and Douglas G. Hurley, wearing futurist white uniforms, were strapped into a capsule and rocket built by SpaceX, the company of billionaire Elon Musk. The mission: Carry astronauts to orbit in America's first manned spacecraft in nine years.
Out on the Kennedy Space Center launch pad, the rocket dramatically pointed to the International Space Station's path conjured images of the space race, when Americans also came together with a shared mission. Born out of an era of Sputnik and cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin circling the globe, the wildly ambitious goal set forth by President John F. Kennedy was to get a human on the moon by the end of the 1960s.
His moonshot race seized the country's imagination, touching off a period of innovation and triumph that seemed to personify the early part of the decade.
Fifty-nine years later, SpaceX was to be set into orbit from the NASA site named after the president. TV cameras were trained on the tower. There were promises that the spacecraft could be seen arching across the sky far away.
But 16 minutes before launch, the fickle Florida winds picked up and the plans were delayed. There was collective disappointment.
This all seemed apropos of this COVID-19 world in which we're living. The story of technology, science, bravery and trying to overcome the physical bindings of earth's forces drew parallels to our struggle together. Here was a case of humans uniting for a common goal, if not a longing to escape. It was poetic.
If this stay-at-home order has taught us anything, it's that we are still an intensely communal species, despite smartphones and social media and political affiliations. We're hungry for contact. It's the reason video conferencing, which has gone from a novelty to almost a default in many ways, has been such a blessing for remote workers. It allows for expressions to be shared. You feel connected.
That communal feeling is also why sports channels are playing long-ago games. It's why "The Last Dance" touched a nerve, even if you've never heard of Tex Winter or the "triangle offense."
It's why we miss restaurants and zoos and picnics and festivals and church so much.
We miss our civilization’s touchstones.
We miss each other.
We also hope life will begin to resemble a new kind of normal now that some restrictions have loosened in Illinois.
As for Behnken and Hurley, their spacecraft will be readied for blast-off again on Saturday. If the weather holds up, they'll be looking at our planet from afar soon — our home, full of us adjusting to this new reality, ready for another common mission.
