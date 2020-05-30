Editorial: Space launch brings us common ground

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We needed a diversion, even if the pause button ended up being pushed.

On Wednesday, Robert L. Behnken and Douglas G. Hurley, wearing futurist white uniforms, were strapped into a capsule and rocket built by SpaceX, the company of billionaire Elon Musk. The mission: Carry astronauts to orbit in America's first manned spacecraft in nine years.

Out on the Kennedy Space Center launch pad, the rocket dramatically pointed to the International Space Station's path conjured images of the space race, when Americans also came together with a shared mission. Born out of an era of Sputnik and cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin circling the globe, the wildly ambitious goal set forth by President John F. Kennedy was to get a human on the moon by the end of the 1960s.

His moonshot race seized the country's imagination, touching off a period of innovation and triumph that seemed to personify the early part of the decade.

Fifty-nine years later, SpaceX was to be set into orbit from the NASA site named after the president. TV cameras were trained on the tower. There were promises that the spacecraft could be seen arching across the sky far away.

But 16 minutes before launch, the fickle Florida winds picked up and the plans were delayed. There was collective disappointment.