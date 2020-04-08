Editorial: State, local leaders doing good job

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The last thing you want to hear in a time when you’re suffering is “It’s worse somewhere else.” We don’t want to hear '‘It could be worse,” especially when we know it could get worse, just not how much worse it will get.

That said, we must praise our state and local leaders for their efforts during the coronavirus.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has been ahead of the curve throughout the crisis. It was on March 12 that the governor announced gatherings should be limited to 50. Pritzker’s further moves, which included the stay-at-home order under which we’re currently living, were well ahead of the curve nationally, as he listened to his health experts and looked at what was working successfully overseas.

That’s no reason to be confident that success against the virus will be any better or more fortunate than what’s happened elsewhere, particularly the way New York and Washington state are suffering. But if the cases and fatalities begin to flatten out, Pritzker’s decisions will be due part of the credit.