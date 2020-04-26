Editorial: Trust us to do the right thing

People have spent a lifetime building these businesses and they are watching it go away as their shut-out customers continue to be paid and find other places to spend their money. There’s no justice in those people losing what they’ve built. That’s the kind of thing we consider un-American.

Many of those owners have been told they are not allowed to work. They were promised financial assistance. That assistance has been delayed in typical Illinois red-tape fashion. No wonder they’re champing at the bit. Their existences are under threat from a bureaucracy that’s giving no indication of whether it knows or cares they exist.

Hair stylists are still not allowed to open. What logic is in place when dogs can be styled and humans cannot? Stylists for both are trained in hygiene as a vital part of their existence.

Golf courses? Closing them seemed a strange decision from the start, as though it was one made by people who only think of the clubhouse and locker room when they think about golf. Given that golf is a sport in which players are chastised for playing too close to one another when they’re already yards away, golfers are likely to be as fastidious about contact as anyone when playing.