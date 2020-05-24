Editorial: Walk, then run, through coronavirus

Pritzker’s handling of the crisis had for weeks been, at the very least, thoughtful and successful. But frustration with his moving the goalposts of accomplishment or the lack of establishing goals is resulting in a growing thunder of downstate complaints. Those wanting the state reopened need to be given a goal and the opportunity to earn a reward, and to have that award given when the goal is reached.

Pritzker and his supporters also have to understand the financial guillotine coming down on those who have been battling with receiving unemployment benefits. That vast number essentially means at least all of the self-employed workers whose business were ordered closed by the government.

Even those best planners among us would struggle to survive for 10 weeks without a paycheck. Pritzker and his allies need to understand the cry isn’t from people who want their hair and nails tended to. It’s from the owners and employees of those businesses unprepared to weather a 2½-month shutdown.

None of them are receiving the assistance they really need. Unquestionably, Illinois’ unemployment offices are overworked, understaffed and overwhelmed. But for many in Illinois right now, that department is the most important in the world. If that department doesn’t straighten out, it will cost people homes and vehicles and other personal goods.