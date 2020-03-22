Los Angeles Times: Don’t be fooled. The coronavirus pandemic is deadly serious, and it’s everyone’s problem

Some people have irresponsibly asserted that COVID-19 is no big deal, that sick people should stay home, but the rest of us should just wash our hands and go about our normal lives. After all, they argue, seasonal flu outbreaks kill tens of thousands of people every year, and only about 10,000 people across the globe have died from COVID-19 so far. Some number of deaths, they quietly argue, is tolerable.

Even if you don’t find that argument heartless, you should recognize that it’s based on a faulty premise: that deaths will remain at a tolerable level. Risk-benefit analyses don’t work when you can’t calculate the variables. This is not the flu, a virus for which we have a vaccine and decades of research to guide our assumptions. Rather, we are in early stages of an outbreak of a brand-new virus that was identified less than three months ago and about which we know very little for certain, other than it is highly efficient at spreading through the population undetected.

For instance, we still don’t know the true mortality rate. It could be 1%, which would still make it much deadlier than the average seasonal flu, or as high as 3.4%, which would make it as deadly as the 1918 Spanish flu, which killed as many as 100 million people at a time when the world’s population was just 1.8 billion. Currently, there are nearly 8 billion people on the planet. The math is chilling.