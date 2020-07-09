OTHER VIEWS: Court ruling could make popular vote matter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The unanimous decision of the U.S. Supreme Court Monday that states can compel electors to vote as each state wants or have their vote voided (and be fined) might seem at odds with the Constitution, inasmuch as the original intent of the Electoral College was for the "most enlightened and respectable citizens" to select the president with "discretion and discernment."

But since the whole wise men thing envisioned by Founders like Alexander Hamilton and John Jay fell apart after George Washington's term, it makes sense to formally reduce the College to an assemblage of mindless drones pledged to vote for the candidate the people of their state elected.

Indeed, the ruling ought to be the nudge the nation needs to put the Electoral College, a ridiculous way of picking presidents that has overridden the popular vote twice since 2000, out to pasture.

In penning her decision, Justice Elena Kagan wrote that Electors are mere pawns who can be discarded if they disobey their instructions.