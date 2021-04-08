OTHER VIEWS: US Capitol needs stronger police force

Just two months after the invasion of the U.S. Capitol that left one Capitol Police officer dead and dozens injured, another officer was killed last week and a second was injured when a man rammed his car into them.

The attack has raised fresh concerns about how best to secure not only the Capitol compound but to protect the lives of officers who may become targets. After hitting a barricade, the assailant, Noah Green, leapt from the car and ran toward officers with a knife. He was shot dead. Only weeks earlier, barbed wire fencing surrounding the Capitol had been removed.

A task force formed in the wake of the Jan. 6 invasion urged Congress to increase Capitol Police staffing, improve the force's intelligence-gathering, create mobile fencing and make other improvements.

The task force's report showed that threats against the Capitol and congressional members come increasingly from domestic sources, and that Capitol Police were ill-positioned to respond because of "significant capacity shortfalls, inadequate training, immature processes and an operating culture that is not intelligence-driven."