OUR VIEW: A reward after lengthy effort

If the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s revision of its recommendations for mask wearing isn’t the checkered flag in our lengthy battle against COVID-19, it’s at least the best news we’ve had in more than a year.

The CDC's revision allows for fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks outdoors, in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The announcement is a reward for months of effort. We shut down our society to the point where we were truly able to determine which jobs we consider essential. Our spirits rose and fell based on the numbers shown in graphs denoting COVID hospitalizations. We gave up weddings, graduations, birthdays, holidays, travel and even our families.

The announcement is a reward to those who have been fully vaccinated, endorsement of the science behind the vaccine, and a nudge to those who have yet to complete their vaccination regimen.

The announcement suddenly makes the arrival of nicer weather something in which we can actually participate.

This doesn’t put us all suddenly in the clear. Businesses can still impose whatever rules they wish. Local, institutional and governmental regulations take precedence over the CDC's guidance.