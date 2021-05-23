OUR VIEW: Awaiting the best from new Illinois State University president

Terri Goss Kinzy has amassed truly impressive credentials over her 25 years in academia.
Vice president for Research and Innovation at Western Michigan University.
Vice president of research in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at Rutgers University.
Senior associate dean for the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and Research at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
Now she’s becoming president of Illinois State University.
Kinzy is just the 20th such executive in the history of the school — the oldest public university in our state — and the first woman. She will make $375,000 a year.
She replaces the retiring Larry Dietz, who came to ISU as vice president of student affairs in June 2011 and became president in March 2014.
We are encouraged by her resume and comments made by those who interviewed her in the selection process. We also believe the board when they say she was part of “a deep, diverse and talented pool of candidates.”
We’re being told that because the actual selection process was almost entirely secretive, a fact we believe puts Kinzy at a disadvantage as president-elect.
There were no public meet and greets with finalists or questions and answers.
The reason, organizers say, was to keep applicants confidential. Why would anyone apply if someone knew his or her current employer could find out? There could be reprisals.
There’s some truth to that, but it’s also accurate to say plenty of schools do just the opposite.
Louisiana State University named its finalists.
So did the University of Iowa.
As did the University of New Mexico, which had “open forum with faculty, staff, students, and community members during their campus visits.”
In the case of ISU, the search firm WittKieffer was paid $133,000 plus expenses to organize the selection process for the board of trustees. Fifty-eight applied.
We have no reason to believe that a more open process would have resulted in a different final pick. But we do believe the process should have involved more public input, especially given the current climate for academia.
Kinzy arrives at a crucial time for the university and the community, as we begin to right ourselves following a year-plus of COVID restrictions. It’s a role made all the more complex in our current ecosystem, when necessary and long overdue conversations about race and gender equality need to turn into concrete steps and results.
Being a university president requires a wildly varied mix of personality traits to be truly effective: Part careful negotiator and diplomat, part bold visionary, part budget master, part clear-eyed pragmatist, part cheerleader of the brand, part tireless fundraiser. The most effective are comfortable and honest in conversations with students, alumni, politicians, researchers, faculty, athletes, staff, community members and every stakeholder in between.
We are eager to hear how Kinzy will navigate what comes next.
BLOOMINGTON — Illinois State University released the following statements regarding the appointment of Terri Goss Kinzy as president effective July 1.
“Dr. Kinzy’s experience, enthusiasm, and philosophy of putting ‘students first’ is authentic and inspiring. She is equally committed to academic excellence and collaborating with faculty, staff, alumni, community partners, and parents. I can’t wait for everyone to meet her and to see her lead ISU as our new president.”
Steve Smith President, ISU Alumni Association
“Being a part of this experience was so rewarding. The level of care, passion, and commitment to having a large group of individuals, who come from all over the University, continues to show how ISU goes above and beyond their commitment to shared governance and inclusion. Dr. Terri Kinzy was a standout during this process, and I have nothing but complete confidence in her skills and ideas.”
"There's a vibrancy" on campus, Kinzy said. "They want to be great and I want to help them."
Beth Theobald, Civil Service Council representative
“I am excited to work with Dr. Terri Kinzy, the first female president of Illinois State University. At ISU, we can now say that the glass ceiling has been shattered.”
Martha Horst Chair, Academic Senate
“The search committee brought a wide diversity of thought to the process, which allowed us to have productive and insightful conversations about the candidates. Dr. Kinzy brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this role and will be a great fit for the ISU community. She has a strong vision for ISU’s future, along with a collaborative leadership style and passion for all University constituents. I’m pleased with the outcome of the search and hopeful for a bright future with our next president.”
Elizabeth Chupp Chair, Administrative Professional Council
“I am happy to have participated in the search committee for the next president of Illinois State University. I appreciated the large number of representatives from across the University who were part of the deep conversations we had at every level. I am excited to welcome the 20th president of Illinois State University to campus and look forward to working with her to create an inclusive and equitable University.”
Rocío Rivadeneyra, President’s Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Council
“Dr. Terri Kinzy is poised for success—a strong leader, a fine communicator, an expert in higher education, a knowledgeable fundraiser, and a skilled advocate. We look forward to her leadership at Illinois State University.”
Jim Knecht, ISU Foundation Board
“Dr. Terri Kinzy is committed to student success, and I am confident in her abilities to lead Illinois State. The search process was an excellent experience, and I commend the large group of students, faculty, staff, and alumni who were fully engaged in the effort.”
Jada Turner, Student Trustee
The Illinois State University campus through the years
Air View of east campus complex
Dynamax portable telescope
Flag brought down for the birthday of Malcolm X
Golf team
Horton field house
Illinois State dome
Illinois State University football
Illinois State University Redbird Arena
Reggie the Redbird mascot
Stephen Decatur in Sectional Tourney play
Student Union
Track and field team
NORMAL — Terri Goss Kinzy, who has gained international attention for her work in research and academics over 25 years, on Friday became the first woman to lead Illinois State University, a historic moment in the history of the 164-year-old school.
Kinzy, who has held university vice president positions in New Jersey and Michigan, on July 1 will become the 20th president of ISU, replacing Larry Dietz. His retirement touched off a national search.
"Dr. Kinzy rose to the top of a deep, diverse and talented pool of candidates," Julie Annette Jones, board chairperson, said during a press conference Friday morning announcing Kinzy. A board of trustees meeting was held just before the announcement.
Dietz is retiring June 30 after more than 50 years in higher education, the last 10 at ISU. He has been president since March 2014.
Kinzy is vice president for research and innovation at Western Michigan University, which she joined in 2018.
“Dr. Kinzy’s experience, enthusiasm, and philosophy of putting ‘students first’ is authentic and inspiring. She is equally committed to academic excellence and collaborating with faculty, staff, alumni, community partners and parents. I can’t wait for everyone to meet her and to see her lead ISU as our new president," said Steve Smith, president of the ISU Alumni Association.
Kinzy on Friday said she is "incredibly honored" to be selected.
"I know that working together that we can live our mission and vision and we can elevate our institution as we educate and connect with our community," she said.
Kinzy described her leadership style as one of empowerment and dialog. She said good people have great ideas and she believes in empowering them to follow through with those ideas.
The new president said she also believes in reaching outside the university for input.
Among things that attracted her to the position were the enthusiasm she witnessed among people she met and the resilience ISU has demonstrated in tough times, said Kinzy.
"There's a vibrancy" on campus, she said. "They want to be great and I want to help them."
She praised both Dietz and his wife, Marlene, for their leadership and dedication.
ISU "is really a gem that needs to get a little more light to be seen," said Kinzy.
She will be paid $375,000 annually, according to the four-year contract approved by the board. She will also receive payments into the State Universities Retirement System, moving expenses and the use of a personal car.
Jones said with Kinzy's "enthusiasm, with her background in fundraising, with her commitment to outreach, it was an easy decision to make."
The board chair said, "The other thing that made her rise to the top is she really did her research on the university. If I didn't know she was a researcher, I surely would have known from her interview."
Kinzy has a Ph.D. in biochemistry and had a postdoctoral fellowship in molecular genetics. Before becoming vice president at Western Michigan, she was a professor of biochemistry and molecular biology and pediatrics at Rutger's Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. She has brought in more than $8 million in funding for various projects.
Kinzy said as a first-generation college graduate, she understands how an institution such as ISU can change students' lives.
As for her milestone as ISU's first female president, Kinzy said, "There is a sense of responsibility as a role model."
Fifty-eight people applied for the position in a nationwide search that began in February with the assistance of the executive search firm WittKieffer.
The firm is being paid $133,000 plus expenses. It is the same consultant who assisted in the search for the new athletic director, Kyle Brennan, who was named to the post in December.
Unlike past practices in presidential searches at ISU, this one was conducted mostly in closed sessions.
There was no public announcement of the finalists and no public forums on campus. Instead, the process involved a larger search committee, consisting of 32 people representing various constituencies. An additional group of 30 people was involved in the latter portion of the process.
"This search was not secret; it wasn't closed. It was confidential regarding the candidates' identities," said Jones.
A confidential approach yields a more diverse pool of candidates, said Jones, which she said was borne out by the candidates ISU's search attracted.
"It was incredibly diverse. We had many sitting presidents, sitting vice presidents, deans and provosts who participated and applied for the position," she said.
The initial group of applicants was narrowed to 11 candidates, who were interviewed via teleconference by the search committee. That field was narrowed to four finalists. The final decision was up to the board.
Dietz announced his plans to retire in November. The first meeting of the search committee took place Feb. 1.
Dietz has said he and his wife will remain in Bloomington-Normal after his retirement.
NORMAL — The appointment of Terri Goss Kinzy as Illinois State University’s 20th president has generated praise for her commitment to diversity and inclusion, appreciation for her background in research and fundraising, overall excitement and even a few tears as she becomes its first female president.
Julie Annette Jones, chair of ISU’s board of trustees, said she was “like a kid on Christmas this morning and actually in tears reflecting upon how far we have come as a university and being a part of this momentous day.”
“I’m glad to be standing here as an African-American female, first-generation chair of our board of trustees and having been responsible for appointing the first female president of Illinois State University,” said Jones.
Martha Horst, newly elected chair of the Academic Senate and professor of composition and theory, citing the milestone, said, “At ISU, we can now say that the glass ceiling has been shattered.”
Kinzy serves as vice president for research and innovation at Western Michigan University, where she grew external research funding to over $25 million during her tenure.
"While we wish her the best in her new endeavor, we will also miss her at Western, where she has played a critical role in highlighting our commitment to research, in advancing our research portfolio and in growing our external funding," WMU President Edward Montgomery said in an announcement to that campus Friday.
Less than two years ago, ISU neighbor Illinois Wesleyan University hired President S. Georgia Nugent, the first woman to serve as its president.
For Nugent, though, it was her third time being named the first woman president at a college or university, and on Friday she was thrilled to see ISU announce the hiring of Kinzy.
Nugent said for decades the percentage of university professors who were women remained static at about 25%, but has slowly increased to around 30%. For doctoral-granting universities such as ISU, the percentage of professors who are women is only around 8%, she said.
"It's kind of a rarified group," Nugent said. "I think some of us will probably be sort of happy when we get to the point where it's not unusual to have women in these positions."
Nugent said she is excited to work with Kinzy, whom she said will find a welcoming community of higher education professionals.
"I am very happy to welcome Dr. Kinzy to Bloomington-Normal," Nugent said. "I think she will find a community that is very appreciative of the three institutions of higher education that we have and really enjoy to work in."
But Kinzy's role as president will transcend the boundaries of ISU and higher education. As a woman in STEM — another field dominated primarily by men — Kinzy is a role model for young women and girls.
Rocio Rivadeneyra, who served on the search committee as a member of the President's Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Council, said she is excited for young girls to look up to Kinzy as a woman and a leader of science.
"As a woman of color, I'm excited to see somebody at least gender-wise that I can connect with and see in that role," said Rivadeneyra. "I'm excited to hear her thoughts about how she's going to lead the institution in new directions, especially opening up higher ed for less traditional students."
While Normal Mayor Chris Koos has not had a chance to meet with Kinzy, he said that he and town staff are looking forward to working with her. He added that it's been a pleasure to work with current ISU President Larry Dietz, who worked closely with the town as the community worked through the coronavirus pandemic.
"Illinois State University and the town of Normal have a history of deep cooperation, and I'm looking forward to having a conversation to continue doing that," said Koos.
With Kinzy in the lead, Aodover Tarhule, provost and vice president of academic affairs, said she can “elevate ISU to the next level.”
Levester Johnson, vice president for student affairs, also expressed excitement, citing Kinzy’s record of innovation and commitment to inclusion, diversity and student engagement.
“I think she can move the institution forward in engaging and communicating with students,” said Johnson.
Elizabeth Chupp, Administrative Professional Council chair who served on the search committee, described Kinzy as “a great fit for the ISU community.”
“She has a strong vision for ISU’s future, along with a collaborative leadership style and passion for all university constituents,” said Chupp.
Another search committee member, Appellate Judge James Knecht, secretary of the ISU Foundation board, said, “Dr. Terri Kinzy is poised for success — a strong leader, a fine communicator, an expert in higher education, a knowledgeable fundraiser and a skilled advocate.”
NORMAL — The new president of Illinois State University will arrive at an institution that has weathered the storms of shifting demographics, the vagaries of state funding and the COVID-19 pandemic better than many other universities in the state. But the new job will not be without challenges.
Dr. Terri Goss Kinzy was announced as the new president Friday morning. She will replace current president Larry Dietz, who is retiring at the end of June.
The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and speedier test results offer hope for what ISU intends as a return to a “more traditional” college experience this fall, with in-person instruction, more students living in residence halls and more campus activities. But the pandemic isn’t over yet.
Kinzy also will have to deal with as yet unresolved contract negotiations with the Graduate Workers Union. Members of the union have authorized their negotiating team to call for a strike vote. That authorization remains in negotiators’ back pocket as the two sides meet with a federal mediator in an attempt to reach the first contract for the union, part of Service Employees International Union Local 73.
Several steps are needed before a strike could occur, but the possibility that graduate teaching assistants could withhold their services looms over planning for fall semester.
Kinzy also will oversee several major projects and initiatives begun during the tenure of Dietz.
At its regular quarterly meeting earlier this month, the board of trustees authorized seeking approval from the Illinois Board of Higher Education for creation of a College of Engineering.
Also gaining board approval was construction of a new, two-story nursing simulation laboratory building that will allow the college to enroll more students.
With funding released and planning underway for the rehabilitation of Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts facilities, the board gave the go-ahead for what amounts to a serious game of musical chairs, providing temporary spaces for those displaced by the fine arts complex.
The boost in capital funding was welcomed after many dry years, but state General Fund appropriations for operations always come with uncertainty. Although Gov. J.B. Pritzker has promised level funding for higher education, the fiscal year 2022 budget has yet to be approved by the General Assembly.
Even with level funding, ISU has complained that it is not getting its fair share when funding is viewed on a per-student basis.
Nevertheless, to borrow an oft-used phrase from Dietz, the state of ISU is “strong and stable.”
A major challenge of Dietz’s tenure was going without a state budget for two years as then-Gov. Bruce Rauner battled to a stalemate with the General Assembly. While other public universities had to resort to furloughs and layoffs, ISU was able to stay the course through belt-tightening and management of vacancies.
With tuition providing a major source of revenue, ISU was helped by maintaining steady enrollment while many other universities in Illinois were seeing major declines.
Anticipated declines in high school graduates — referred to as the demographic cliff — will be another challenge facing the new president. One reason given for pursuing a College of Engineering is to bolster ISU enrollment.
The university also completed a record-breaking comprehensive fundraising campaign, Redbirds Rising, during Dietz’s tenure, surpassing its $150 million goal by raising $180.9 million by the time it officially ended June 30.
There was reason for hope. Women’s athletic teams had emerged from Illinois State’s women’s physical education department in the late 1960s, early ‘70s. They were playing games, competing for championships.
They also had to share uniforms and travel in station wagons. They had to fight for every nickel from the university. Still, it was progress at a time girls athletics consisted of “play days” on the high school level.
That said, “hope” had its limits. Could a female become university president? Was it even a consideration among the women playing and coaching on ISU’s teams?
“Gosh, no way,” said Jill Hutchison, a women’s coaching pioneer. “Just to think a female would be a department head back then was kind of unusual.”
Friday, it became reality. Illinois State presented Terri Goss Kinzy as its 20th president, the first female to fill the role.
Hutchison is retired and a member of the Missouri Valley Conference and Women’s Basketball halls of fame. She posted the last of her 428 victories as ISU women’s basketball coach in 1999.
Friday felt like No. 429.
“I think it really speaks to the times,” Hutchison said of Kinzy’s hiring. “If you go back and look at Title IX, it was initially designed to give women more opportunities in higher education … in teaching positions and administrative positions. It’s coming to fruition when you see women like this reaching the pinnacle of the presidency.
“It’s nice to see that it’s made a difference. It will be 50 years next year (since Title IX passed), so it’s a big deal.”
It could be argued it is overdue at a school with ISU’s history in women’s athletics. The 1969 softball team placed second in the first Women’s College World Series. In 1972, Hutchison was ISU’s coach and the tournament director when the first Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) national tournament was played at Horton Field House.
Laurie Mabry led ISU’s women’s athletic department at the time and was fearless in lobbying for resources for her teams. It meant going head-to-head against the then-separate men’s athletic department for funds and the disparity was significant.
Mabry died in 2015, but her legacy and impact are represented by a banner in her name at Redbird Arena. She would have been smiling Friday.
Kinzy’s hiring was an unexpected birthday present for Linda Herman, a former coach and administrator who served as ISU’s interim athletic director four times.
Herman is a Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Famer for her work as volleyball coach and an administrator. She also is in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Her ISU journey began during those fledgling years when money was tight and respect was difficult to earn.
“I felt like we lived in a changing culture … in our society, in athletics and in our universities,” Herman said. “I do believe there has been a glass ceiling, so it’s nice to see it cracked once in a while.
“I have to be proud of Illinois State and proud of the people on the search committee and the Board of Trustees who are embracing a woman and believing women can lead.”
Kinzy follows the retiring Larry Dietz and Al Bowman before him … “two really good presidents,” Herman called them. Her hope is Kinzy can build on their success and “bring her new ideas.”
“Let’s embrace her because she’s a leader, not just because she’s a woman,” Herman said. “I’m really glad for her that she has the opportunity to rise and be the leader she wants to be in education.”
When Kamala Harris became the country’s first female Vice President in November, she said she may be the first, but won’t be the last.
Hutchison and Herman are hopeful that is true for Kinzy and ISU.
“It’s time that gender becomes a non-issue,” Hutchison said. “It will be nice when we reach the point where a female gets a position like this and it’s not unusual.”
Indeed.
Friday was a step closer.