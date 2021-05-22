 Skip to main content
OUR VIEW: Awaiting the best from new ISU president
Terri Goss Kinzy is introduced as the 20th president of Illinois State University. 

Terri Goss Kinzy has amassed truly impressive credentials over her 25 years in academia.

Vice president for Research and Innovation at Western Michigan University.

Vice president of research in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at Rutgers University.

Senior associate dean for the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and Research at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Now she’s becoming president of Illinois State University.

Kinzy is just the 20th such executive in the history of the school — the oldest public university in our state — and the first woman. She will make $375,000 a year.

She replaces the retiring Larry Dietz, who came to ISU as vice president of student affairs in June 2011 and became president in March 2014.

051521-blm-loc-8isupresident

New Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy talks with administrators and the media during a press conference at Bone Student Center’s Brown Ballroom, Friday, May 14, 2021. She is the first woman President for the school.

We are encouraged by her resume and comments made by those who interviewed her in the selection process. We also believe the board when they say she was part of “a deep, diverse and talented pool of candidates.”

We’re being told that because the actual selection process was almost entirely secretive, a fact we believe puts Kinzy at a disadvantage as president-elect.

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
There were no public meet and greets with finalists or questions and answers.

The reason, organizers say, was to keep applicants confidential. Why would anyone apply if someone knew his or her current employer could find out? There could be reprisals.

There’s some truth to that, but it’s also accurate to say plenty of schools do just the opposite.

Louisiana State University named its finalists.

So did the University of Iowa.

As did the University of New Mexico, which had “open forum with faculty, staff, students, and community members during their campus visits.”

In the case of ISU, the search firm WittKieffer was paid $133,000 plus expenses to organize the selection process for the board of trustees. Fifty-eight applied.

We have no reason to believe that a more open process would have resulted in a different final pick. But we do believe the process should have involved more public input, especially given the current climate for academia.

Kinzy arrives at a crucial time for the university and the community, as we begin to right ourselves following a year-plus of COVID restrictions. It’s a role made all the more complex in our current ecosystem, when necessary and long overdue conversations about race and gender equality need to turn into concrete steps and results.

Being a university president requires a wildly varied mix of personality traits to be truly effective: Part careful negotiator and diplomat, part bold visionary, part budget master, part clear-eyed pragmatist, part cheerleader of the brand, part tireless fundraiser. The most effective are comfortable and honest in conversations with students, alumni, politicians, researchers, faculty, athletes, staff, community members and every stakeholder in between.

We are eager to hear how Kinzy will navigate what comes next.

