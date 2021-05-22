OUR VIEW: Awaiting the best from new ISU president

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There were no public meet and greets with finalists or questions and answers.

The reason, organizers say, was to keep applicants confidential. Why would anyone apply if someone knew his or her current employer could find out? There could be reprisals.

There’s some truth to that, but it’s also accurate to say plenty of schools do just the opposite.

Louisiana State University named its finalists.

So did the University of Iowa.

As did the University of New Mexico, which had “open forum with faculty, staff, students, and community members during their campus visits.”

In the case of ISU, the search firm WittKieffer was paid $133,000 plus expenses to organize the selection process for the board of trustees. Fifty-eight applied.

We have no reason to believe that a more open process would have resulted in a different final pick. But we do believe the process should have involved more public input, especially given the current climate for academia.