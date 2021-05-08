OUR VIEW: Battle over county board districts sizzles

What’s normally a pretty routine process to redraw McLean County Board districts has become a politically charged exercise.

The lines can be moved around every 10 years because of new census estimates. A county subcommittee, executive committee and then the whole board have to approve where the boundaries go.

Anyone who has watched the redistricting debacle that happens at the state level knows this can be a dicey situation. Those who pick the lines can trim out this or include that to benefit someone. There’s a lot of power there.

In McLean County, there are 10 seats, and where the boundaries end up could mean who gets on the board, where the GOP holds a slim majority.

Republicans have favored a plan to have fewer districts representing a larger portion of the county. Democrats want more districts and smaller areas.

From the outside, it’s easy to assume these decisions are made for political reasons, although there also have been charges the decisions are pitting rural and urban residents against one another.

An earlier plan to have 20 districts with one representative each was scuttled because it would have required a referendum, for example.