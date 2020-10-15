OUR VIEW: Be aware that it's peak deer season

We gave a reminder warning a couple of weeks back about keeping an eye when on the road as farmers use machinery, often slow-moving and oversized, for transport of harvests. Also present on the roads in the fall is another danger to life, limb and automobile – deer, particularly during mating season.

The peak season for deer-related accidents runs from October through December, with a spike in collisions with vehicles usually in mid-November.

Deer also are on the move because seasonal changes affect their summer habitats. When crops are harvested and leaves fall from trees and shrubs, deer start looking for new locations.

Combined, they can prove to be a fatal mix of man versus nature. In Illinois, drivers have a 1 in 144 chance of a collision with an animal.

In McLean County in 2019, 185 accidents involved deer. That resulted in property damage in 174 cases. There were 11 injuries.

While there is no guaranteed way to prevent a deer-related accident, law enforcement officers offer tips.