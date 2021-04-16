OUR VIEW: Carrillo comments troubling, rebuke unnecessary

Bloomington Ald. Jenn Carrillo took a wrong-headed and outlandish approach by saying she's going to make "life a living hell" for two newly elected council members.

Carrillo, elected in 2019, endorsed a group of four progressive candidates in the election earlier this month, but they fell short.

But rather than evaluate messaging or outreach, Carrillo took to Facebook and called Ward 3 winner Sheila Montney and Nick Becker, who won in Ward 5, “dangerous authoritarians who got bought out by the police union."

"I have no interest in seeking unity with people who stand for everything i stand against," she said.

And Carillo said she “looked forward to making Sheila Montney’s and Nick Becker’s life a living hell for the next 2 years."

Carrillo, Becker and Montney certainly come from different ideological camps. Becker and Montney have backgrounds in business and oppose reducing police funding. They also were endorsed by Police Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 21, which represents Bloomington police officers. Carrillo is a passionate advocate for criminal justice reform, economic equality and environmental issues.