OUR VIEW: Celebrating America's Presidents

Monday is our country's designated day to recognize our presidents.

We've had our share of superb and awful, an interesting gamut to run among the 45 men who have held the office. (Joe Biden is No. 46 because history calls Grover Cleveland's presidencies the 22nd and 24th.)

Some might argue we'd serve history better by merely leaving February to celebrating just a couple of the men who hold the office. After all, they're the center of the discussion.

First President George Washington’s birthday was Feb. 22. (That’s actually inaccurate; we’ll double back on this one). From his 1799 death, the date was unofficially recognized. It became law in 1879 under Rutherford B. Hayes.

(Washington was born February 11, 1732. In 1752, Great Britain adopted the calendar instituted by Pope Gregory the 13th late in the 16th century. The switch to the Gregorian calendar from the old Julian calendar -- named for Julius Caesar -- was because the old calendar was improperly reflecting with the sun’s and earth’s cycles.)

So Washington had two birthdays, and the federal government gave him a third. The U.S. Office of Personnel Management uses “Washington’s Birthday” as the official observance name for the third Monday in February.