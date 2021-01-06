OUR VIEW: Clinton Fire Department passes lengthy challenge

Any of us weary after a rough day at work would do well to remember the Clinton Fire Department for a while.

The department answered 20 calls on Sunday.

That’s an impressive response for cities with 350,000 citizens, let alone one whose population totals is a fraction of that number. The Clinton Fire Department when fully staffed is 42 firefighters. Several of the calls came while crews were already en route or at the scene of other calls.

The department reported several calls were for power lines down, and power lines pulled from houses. Keep in mind, snow was pummeling the region from early Sunday morning on.

Smoke inside houses, gas leaks, a water leak and a hospital alarm added to the list.

The majority of us are even more aware of the importance of first responders. In case we forget, we'll observe days like the one Sunday in Clinton where individuals are pushed to their mental and physical limits doing their jobs.

Often, the blessing from emergency incidents is people escape relatively unharmed.

On days like Sunday, we are reminded that another of the blessings is those willing to help.

