OUR VIEW: Comments troubling, rebuke unnecessary

Bloomington Ald. Jenn Carrillo took a wrong-headed and outlandish approach by saying she's going to make "life a living hell" for two newly elected council members.
Carrillo, elected in 2019, endorsed a group of four progressive candidates in the election earlier this month, but they fell short.
But rather than evaluate messaging or outreach, Carrillo took to Facebook and called Ward 3 winner Sheila Montney and Nick Becker, who won in Ward 5, “dangerous authoritarians who got bought out by the police union."
"I have no interest in seeking unity with people who stand for everything i stand against," she said.
And Carillo said she “looked forward to making Sheila Montney’s and Nick Becker’s life a living hell for the next 2 years."
Carrillo, Becker and Montney certainly come from different ideological camps. Becker and Montney have backgrounds in business and oppose reducing police funding. They also were endorsed by Police Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 21, which represents Bloomington police officers. Carrillo is a passionate advocate for criminal justice reform, economic equality and environmental issues.
The Bloomington ward system is designed to reflect that diversity. That's what makes Carrillo's comments so disturbing. At a time when the city is facing extraordinary challenges because of COVID, the first step for this council was one of division.
Bloomington Mayor-elect Mboka Mwilambwe, who beat out Carrillo-backed candidate Jackie Gunderson in a three-way contest, on Monday took the unusual step on asking whether the council should formally vote to disapprove of Carrillo's comments.
Mwilambwe, whose term starts May 1, said "countless numbers of young people look up to us."
In our view, the council should not rebuke the statements. Efforts to rein in comments have a chilling effect on our free speech rights. Blocking those efforts because of ideological differences – regardless of from the left or the right – is incredibly dangerous.
If Carrillo is truly a community organizer who is a passionate advocate for important causes, she needs to work to find more common ground rather than spit out divisionary comments to newly elected council members.
She needs to apologize.