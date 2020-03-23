OUR VIEW: Coronavirus a different kind of disaster (copy)

Is the novelty beginning to wear off?

We’re accustomed to tornadoes and snowstorms. Our normal emergencies come, do the damage they’re going to do, then they’re gone. At the point, we confront the work at hand. Sometimes, some of us get hit harder than others. But those unfortunate incidents are more easily identified, and those affected and afflicted can be reached and helped.

That’s just one difference in this strange new world that we are learning to navigate. Physically and mentally, are we doing all right? Would we know if we were not?

Let’s be good to one another.

This is a long haul. Do you feel like you’ve sacrificed your share? You haven’t seen anything yet. All indications say this week will be the worst so far during this crisis for our country. However long we feel like we’ve been staying home, this is only the first Monday since staying at home was suggested. In fact, the spread has been assisted by people unwilling to voluntarily sacrifice.

