OUR VIEW: 'Decisions are made by those who show up.' So why don't more people show up?

“Decisions are made by those who show up.”
It’s unclear who first voiced this sentiment, made popular in the early 2000s by Emmy-winning political drama “The West Wing.” Whoever it was, they were right.
We applaud those who took this to heart and participated in Tuesday’s consolidated election, which saw voters across the state choosing leaders for their cities, school boards, park districts, townships and community colleges.
Voter turnout is historically low in local elections, and this year was no exception in communities across the state. Fewer than 13% of Macon County’s 72,880 registered voters cast ballots, despite a crowded field of candidates for both city council and school board in Decatur and a handful of other contested races across the county. Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray said he was witnessing voter fatigue firsthand for the first time as he traveled between that county’s quiet polling locations. Southern Illinois counties reported turnout as low as 6%.
There were heartening trends in some areas. McLean County and Bloomington election authorities both reported hundreds more ballots cast in this election than in 2017, an especially notable gain because the coronavirus pandemic could have discouraged some from getting to the polls.
But this must be said: When it comes to local government, the bar for participation is low.
Those strong turnout numbers still work out to less than a quarter of those registered.
The people chosen in Tuesday’s election are responsible for decisions about which roads get fixed, what economic incentives are offered to developers, how our schools are run and how much you pay in taxes. They control the budgets of public safety agencies and the zoning rules for new businesses.
Everyone in a community is affected by the leadership, or lack thereof, demonstrated by those in local offices.
Yet, most of the time, fewer than one in four residents take part in choosing them.
And no one who pays attention to local politics is ever surprised by that.
So, kudos to all of Tuesday’s candidates for local office, who threw their hats in the ring at a time when civic engagement can be hard to come by.
We are deeply grateful for the voters who recognized the importance of these decisions — who took the time to show up for their communities.
It’s an example we hope more will follow in the future.