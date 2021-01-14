OUR VIEW: Democrats must move on from Madigan legacy

Michael Madigan has been speaker of the Illinois House for so long, there are voters today with no memory of anything else.

The longest-serving House speaker in the nation, Madigan was replaced Wednesday after 36 years in the position.

The move was widely anticipated by national observers when Madigan suspended his campaign for the position on Monday. He challenged fellow party members to "work to find someone, other than me, to get 60 votes for speaker."

That sounded like surrender to many around the country. To cynical Illinoisians weary of Madigan, it sounded like a dare. If you suspected Democrats might not have the stomach to take on the man who’s spent four decades building and tending his power, you were a realist.

That it took less than 48 hours for the Illinois Democrats in Springfield to solve the issue and elect a new leader gives hope to voters that this may not be the same old legislature after all.

The Democrats have an opportunity to show the voters they are a new body by continuing to clean house, to eradicate some of the egregious vestiges of the Madigan era. Embrace the things Madigan refused.