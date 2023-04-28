The departure from television of one of its most popular faces is reflected in the divisive nature among those concerned with the presence of Tucker Carlson.

Carlson, whose final appearance on Fox News was on April 21, parted ways with the network in the aftermath of Fox's settlement in the defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems. Dominion Voting Systems sued over segments promoting bogus claims that election fraud cheated then-President Donald Trump of victory in the 2020 presidential election.

We take no delight in any person losing their job. But we take issue when those who have the public trust actively lie to that public, whether it be a small-town weekly newspaper or the most popular news host on cable TV.

An additional issue with Carlson and those like him (regardless of political leaning) who couch their rights to say anything without proof. They're not journalists, they claim. They're entertainers. commentators, anything that allows them to spew their views without consequence. One of their trademark views? To frame a contentious, controversial or even outright incorrect viewpoint, then respond to criticism by saying, "I'm just asking the question."

The difference between backstage and the screen at Fox News has been clear in the aftermath of the 2020 election. Onscreen, raising fear has been the model, convincing the viewer that someone somewhere has it out for the American way of life. Backstage, they worry about their audience size and how many eyeballs they're losing to other outlets.

The Los Angeles Times confirmed that the decision to oust Carlson came directly from Fox Corp Chair Rupert Murdoch. Murdoch, the Times says, was weary of Carlson's conspiracy theories about the January 6, 2021, riots at the Capitol.

Carlson's firing has some overlap with the dismissal of CNN's Don Lemon. Specifically, both routinely disseminated ideologically strident opinions.

But Lemon was never redressed as completely as Carlson was when a judge dismissed a defamation case against Carlson in 2020. The judge wrote: "Fox persuasively argues, that given Mr. Carlson's reputation, any reasonable viewer 'arrive[s] with an appropriate amount of skepticism' about the statement he makes."

The "'general tenor' of the show should then inform a viewer that [Carlson] is not 'stating actual facts' about the topics he discusses and is instead engaging in 'exaggeration' and 'non-literal commentary.' "

Seldom does a legal body defend speech within a news program by essentially saying, "Who would believe this person's nonsense?"

Carlson acolytes claim the man's position was sacrificed as a punishment for his truth-telling. But which position was truth-telling? The on-air one who embraced far-right talking points or the private one texting and emailing colleagues acknowledging on-air lies and trashing co-workers?

An additional problem is how Carlson's behavior dirties all journalists. Just as a bad salesman, police officer or employee reflects negatively on their professions and businesses, bad behavior on the part of television talking heads reflects on all who gather and disseminate news.

We certainly haven't seen the last of Tucker Carlson. Running for public office can't be far from his mind. Hopefully, any electorate will remember what's transpired in the last three years.

And remember, Carlson has now been fired from CNN. MSNBC, PBS and Fox News. There aren't that many places left to go.