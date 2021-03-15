OUR VIEW: Designation requires attention

Researchers said the change would have complex effects, but given that the plan is new in addition to the report itself giving effects no consideration, we can be led to believe the best or the worst.

There remains the possibility that the budgetary impact would be minimal. That depends on whether the agencies distributing funds look at area designation or actual raw numbers.

Optimists anticipate the possibility of smaller areas becoming more attractive because of lower costs, housing availability and quieter lifestyle.

The Office of Management and Budget says in the report that federal agencies shouldn’t use the county classification system to determine program and funding eligibility. That’s also the back door to an argument that states, “Hey, we just give the numbers a name. We don’t tell you what to do with them.” Simply a nod and a wink to avoid any blame for fallout.

You don’t have to be a federal policy wink to know the word associations that come from the use of “rural” and "metro,“ or any of their synonyms.