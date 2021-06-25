OUR VIEW: Don't chase police out of career field

Changes in health care and insurance regulations drove some doctors and nurses out of the medical profession. They couldn’t afford to stay in business, and they couldn’t do the things they viewed as their jobs.

The SAFE-T Act, a major criminal justice reform backed by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, was signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker in February. That measure mandated body cameras and changed use-of-force guidelines for law enforcement, created a new police certification system, expanded detainee rights and ends the use of cash bail in Illinois.

The law was signed in spite of strenuous objections from police around the state.

Those objections are starting to hit close to home. Law enforcement officials are retiring, citing restrictions in the law preventing them from doing their jobs. A Central Illinois city council last week faced a dozen spouses of law enforcement members, essentially begging for support from somewhere, they feel so under fire from all directions.

There may be fantastic and logical reasons behind the actions of the legislature. But OK’ing the SAFE-T Act without the input and over the objections of law enforcement officials showed tunnel vision. The law shouldn’t prevent officers from doing their work.

That the legislature is already reconsidering and reworking the act shows the effort to have it passed was quick and not fully considered. Let’s hope legislators listen to police and try to understand we consider them the good guys.

