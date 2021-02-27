OUR VIEW: Don't rush that signature

That's a wide group of people opposing a law, a group that doesn't always share the same interests with one another. But given their bonding, there's a fair argument even beyond the idea that this bill is the last thing these businesses need to try to deal with while dealing with COVID aftermath.

As is the case with the opponents of the law enforcement bill, a significant number of those affected by the potential change were either unsolicited or ignored.

We want things to be accomplished. We want changes made. We want a better Illinois.

We also want those whose lives will be affected by any of these changes to have their say, to be able to voice their objections. If they understand the need for the law, they can help shape it. Some opponents of the law enforcement bill have said they agree with its purpose, but object to its methods. If they have a voice in its existence, they're presumably more likely to be willing to work within it.

One quick bill from the session is bad enough. It’s a bill that’s going to be fine-tuned for years, a process that could have been avoided, or at least justified, had the aggrieved parties had their say.

For just that reason, Pritzker must veto SB 3360.

We don't say this often toward Springfield. But at this point, slow down for just a bit.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0