OUR VIEW: Eager for Rivian's progress

With so much riding on getting Rivian vehicles out of the Normal factory and into market, the last few weeks have been something of a rollercoaster — full of ups and downs and unexpected surprises.

Let’s start on July 20, when images of billionaire Jeff Bezos hopping into a Rivian vehicle were beamed around the world. The occasion was the launch of the Amazon founder’s rocket.

Amazon, of course, is a major investor in Rivian, which in turn is building a fleet of 100,000 electric delivery vehicles for the e-commerce giant.

And so, in a historic moment, there was our Normal-made vehicle with manufacturers’ plates, carrying Bezos to his space module in West Texas — a feat seen via livestream across the globe.

Talk about surreal.

That moment, in turn, was followed a few days later by the disappointing announcement that Rivian was actually delaying the launch of its highly anticipated pickup and sport-utility vehicles to the fall. The global shortage of semiconductor chips was cited, a trend felt by various manufacturers.

Only a few days later came another twist: that Rivian had closed another $2.5 billion funding round and was scouting locations for a second factory. Various reports said Arizona and Georgia were jockeying for position.

What a rollercoaster week, even for an upstart. But then again, Rivian is tapping into a perfect storm of intense interest about electric vehicles.

There’s President Joe Biden saying he wants to swap all federal government vehicles out for electric ones. And he wants those 645,000 vehicles to be made in the U.S.

There’s California, where Rivian is headquartered, requiring that more than half of trucks sold in the state be zero-emission by 2035.

There’s the Amazon order and an overall interest in delivery vehicles sparked by at-home services during COVID.

And there’s the fundraising, a crucial piece for any startup.

Ford financed $500 million in April 2019. T. Rowe Price led a round worth $1.3 billion a few months later. All told, it adds up to about $10.5 billion in capital since 2019.

Still, despite all the intense buzz, it’s important to remember this: the reality is, not a single Rivian vehicle has been handed over to an actual consumer.

To be fair, Rivian is facing extremely high expectations, especially up against juggernaut Tesla. Other automakers, including General Motors, have their own EV plans. And the industry as a whole is facing unprecedented challenges because of COVID and the supply chain disruption.

Rivian has faced skepticism before, such as when it asked for tax incentives for the former Mitsubishi plant. Those add up to about $4 million in local money and $49.2 million in tax credits from the state.

Today, a projected 3,000 employees will work at the 503-acre Normal site come next year — and another 380 acres around it have been bought for future expansions.

Rivian is reportedly considering a public offering in the fall at a value of more than $50 billion.

What happens next?

We hope the Rivian rollercoaster is entering the final turn.

We're getting more and more antsy to see that first vehicle roll off the assembly line.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0